Water rips through concrete in Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON)– A water main break in Berkeley coned off part of a street Wednesday morning.

The break occurred around 6:00 a.m. between Shattuck Street and the 2000 block of Francisco Street, according to the Berkeley Fire Department.

Crews expect the break could take up to eight hours to fix.

Residents in the area are without water due to the break.

