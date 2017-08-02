Grass fire burning along Grizzly Peak in Oakland hills

OAKLAND (KRON) — A two-alarm wildfire is burning along Grizzly Peak in the Oakland and Berkeley hills Wednesday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. and is burning along Grizzly Peak Boulevard at Fish Ranch Road.

The fire has burned five acres so far, according to East Bay Regional Parks.

Authorities are asking residents to stay off Grizzly Peak Boulevard. Traffic is stopped in both directions.

PG&E has shut down transformers causing a campus-wide power outage across UC Berkeley.

No homes or structures are threatened at this time.

The only structure lost so far is some sort of picnic table in Tilden Park, according to East Bay Regional Parks.

There was a group of about 100 kids in Tilden Park when the fire sparked. They have been moved and are awaiting their parents to pick them up.

The Tilden Park Steam Train has been closed.

Firefighters from Oakland, Berkeley, East Bay Regional Parks and Cal Fire are all battling the fire.

A number of roads east of the UC Berkeley campus are closed. Grizzly Peak Boulevard is closed between Centennial Drive and South Park Drive.

Orinda Police has issued a shelter in place for residents due to the smoke.

Fire officials say the fire is spreading at a moderate rate and none of it has been contained.

Correction; fire is burning off of Grizzly Peak Rd. @kron4news approx 5-6 acres so far. https://t.co/zWbWsyqZnH — Daniel Villareal (@KRON4DVillareal) August 2, 2017

Here is when the fire just started. pic.twitter.com/zg6PT29KlH — Liz Karn (@cavernouslungs) August 2, 2017

Ten mins after it started pic.twitter.com/qnd4u7gtoV — Liz Karn (@cavernouslungs) August 2, 2017

Fire burning above UC Berkeley off of Fish Ranch Road. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/Dx7CT9V9E1 — Daniel Villareal (@KRON4DVillareal) August 2, 2017

Brief video of the fire after firefighters started to arrive at the scene. pic.twitter.com/nqxT25XXNm — Liz Karn (@cavernouslungs) August 2, 2017

