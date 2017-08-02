Wisconsin family rescues drowning fawn

By Published:

WISCONSIN (KRON)–A family boating along a river in Wisconsin quickly jumped into action after witnessing a fawn drowning.

A man and his family saw the baby deer struggling because he got swept up in a current.

He put on a life vest and jumped into the water to save the animal.

“It was shallow enough where we had him go in that he could stand and get it,” said Vanessa Roebke.

Once the baby deer was rescued the family carried him back to shore.

The family was told by the Department of Natural Resources to leave the deer there and it would eventually reunite with its mother.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s