Wisconsin family rescues drowning fawn

WISCONSIN (KRON)–A family boating along a river in Wisconsin quickly jumped into action after witnessing a fawn drowning.

A man and his family saw the baby deer struggling because he got swept up in a current.

He put on a life vest and jumped into the water to save the animal.

“It was shallow enough where we had him go in that he could stand and get it,” said Vanessa Roebke.

Once the baby deer was rescued the family carried him back to shore.

The family was told by the Department of Natural Resources to leave the deer there and it would eventually reunite with its mother.

