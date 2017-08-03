Baltimore police officers accused of planting evidence



BALTIMORE (KRON)– Baltimore police officers are under investigation after being accused of planting evidence.

The is the second time in two-weeks that officers have been accused of faking evidence.

Body camera footage shows officers searching a car for drugs and coming up empty.

An officer then turns off his camera and switched it back on 30-minutes later.

In the video, officers are then seen finding drugs in that same vehicle.

The city’s police commissioner said it is too early to determine whether officers planted evidence.

