Crews contain 20-acre grass fire in Oakland hills

OAKLAND (KRON)– Crews contained a 20-acre blaze early Thursday morning that broke out along Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills.
Firefighters remained on scene to monitor hot spots.
The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. and is burning along Grizzly Peak Boulevard at Fish Ranch Road.
The fire was approximately a mile from the Berkeley border.
Firefighters from Oakland, Berkeley, East Bay Regional Parks and Cal Fire worked together to tackle the blaze.
20 acres burned in the Oakland Hills. A press conference is scheduled for 7am. We’re told there are fires popping up @kron4news pic.twitter.com/m3tYKQ5P6t
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) August 3, 2017