Crews contain 20-acre grass fire in Oakland hills



OAKLAND (KRON)– Crews contained a 20-acre blaze early Thursday morning that broke out along Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills.

Firefighters remained on scene to monitor hot spots.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. and is burning along Grizzly Peak Boulevard at Fish Ranch Road.

The fire was approximately a mile from the Berkeley border.

Firefighters from Oakland, Berkeley, East Bay Regional Parks and Cal Fire worked together to tackle the blaze.

20 acres burned in the Oakland Hills. A press conference is scheduled for 7am. We’re told there are fires popping up @kron4news pic.twitter.com/m3tYKQ5P6t — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) August 3, 2017