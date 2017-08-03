Crews contain 20-acre grass fire in Oakland hills

Published: Updated:


OAKLAND (KRON)– Crews contained a 20-acre blaze early Thursday morning that broke out along Grizzly Peak in the Oakland hills.

Firefighters remained on scene to monitor hot spots.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. and is burning along Grizzly Peak Boulevard at Fish Ranch Road.

The fire was approximately a mile from the Berkeley border.

Firefighters from Oakland, Berkeley, East Bay Regional Parks and Cal Fire worked together to tackle the blaze.

 

