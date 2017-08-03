OAKLAND (KRON) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire burning a vacant Victorian house in Oakland Thursday, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
The fire is happening in the 1700 block of E 19th Street, Oakland Fire tweeted just after 5 p.m.
The front stairs of the Victorian have collapsed. The fire is mainly burning on the second floor.
Crews working aggressively to control fire.
#BREAKING – Fire burning vacant Victorian in #Oakland (Video courtesy: @braille) https://t.co/fMECqhNXou pic.twitter.com/59xPdgZmOK
— KRON4 News (@kron4news) August 4, 2017
2 1/2 story Victorian. Front stairs collapsed Heavy forcible entry needed. Protecting threatened exposure (E19th) #oaklandfirelive
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) August 4, 2017
Crews working aggressively to control fire. Heavy fire on 2nd floor. Vacant building. Crews now going defensive (E19th)
— Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) August 4, 2017
