Fire burning vacant Victorian in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire burning a vacant Victorian house in Oakland Thursday, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The fire is happening in the 1700 block of E 19th Street, Oakland Fire tweeted just after 5 p.m.

The front stairs of the Victorian have collapsed. The fire is mainly burning on the second floor.

Crews working aggressively to control fire.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

2 1/2 story Victorian. Front stairs collapsed Heavy forcible entry needed. Protecting threatened exposure (E19th) #oaklandfirelive — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) August 4, 2017

Crews working aggressively to control fire. Heavy fire on 2nd floor. Vacant building. Crews now going defensive (E19th) — Oakland Firefighters (@OaklandFireLive) August 4, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES