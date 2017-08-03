Fire burning vacant Victorian in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Crews are working to extinguish a fire burning a vacant Victorian house in Oakland Thursday, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The fire is happening in the 1700 block of E 19th Street, Oakland Fire tweeted just after 5 p.m.

The front stairs of the Victorian have collapsed. The fire is mainly burning on the second floor.

Crews working aggressively to control fire.

