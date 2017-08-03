VIDEO: 3 shot at San Francisco’s Dolores Park

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three people have been shot at Dolores Park on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police are heading to the scene.

The three shot have been transported to the hospital. One of the three has life-threatening injuries.

Their conditions are not known at this time, and there is no suspect in custody.

My thoughts and prayers are with the victims of today’s shootings in #DoloresPark. I truly hope the perpetrator is brought to justice. — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 3, 2017

Police are advising people and traffic to avoid the area.

No other information has been made available by police.

Breaking – 3 people shot at Dolores Park in SF. All 3 being taken to hospital. No arrests. Avoid area. Photo: Antonia Juhasz pic.twitter.com/I6HqsIjFm6 — Grant Lodes (@GrantLodes) August 3, 2017

