VIDEO: 3 shot at San Francisco’s Dolores Park

CREDIT Antonia Juhasz‏

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) —  Three people have been shot at Dolores Park on Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police are heading to the scene.

The three shot have been transported to the hospital. One of the three has life-threatening injuries.

Their conditions are not known at this time, and there is no suspect in custody.

Police are advising people and traffic to avoid the area.

No other information has been made available by police.

