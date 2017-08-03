Inmate escapes from Salinas prison

SOLEDAD (KRON)–Members of the California Highway Patrol, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) and local law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who escaped from a prison in Salinas on Wednesday.

According to officials, 28-year-old Donald Likens was reported missing around 7:10 p.m.

Likens escaped from a minimum-support facility at Salinas Valley State Prison.

He is described as having hazel eyes, brown hair weighs 194-pounds, and stands 5’7″.

Argents said Likens is serving a four year and eight-month sentence for burglary in the first degree, evading a peace officer while driving recklessly, and vehicle theft.

If anyone comes in contact with Likens or knows of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911.

