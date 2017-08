RIO LINDA (KRON) — A single-engine, home-built Lancair IV-P plane crashed under unknown circumstances into a residential backyard in Rio Linda on Thursday afternoon.

Only the pilot was on board. He has died.

The home is located on 28th Street.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash.

