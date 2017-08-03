LIVE VIDEO: Thunderstorms flood Southern California neighborhoods

By and Published: Updated:

 

ACTON, California (KRON/CNN) — Thunderstorms early Thursday morning caused major power outages and road closures from flooding in the Coachella Valley, Antelope Valley, and High Desert.

The storms prompted the National Weather Service to issue a flash flood warning for several areas.

Thursday is expected to be the last day of rain and thunderstorms in the region, following days of road closures from the wet summer storms.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

