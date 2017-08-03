Man accused of stealing $230k worth of Persian rugs from Burlingame store

By Published:

BURLINGAME (KRON)– On Wednesday Burlingame police arrested a man who they believe is responsible for stealing $230,000 worth of rugs from a store.

On Monday, 55-year-old Oakland resident, John Edward, allegedly broke into a local Persian rug gallery.

Police received information about a possible suspect linked to the burglary.

Police said that during a traffic stop, Edward was found to be in possession of nearly all the remaining rugs.

He was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Burlingame police suspects those involved are selling the stolen rugs to Persian rug galleries around the Bay Area.

