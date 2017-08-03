VACAVILLE (KRON) — A man has been arrested after a fatal DUI crash that killed a 48-year-old woman just a few blocks from her house.

That man is now being charged with murder.

Police say 65-year-old Thomas Astarita was driving under the influence in Vacaville when he ran through a red light.

His car then reportedly hit the victim’s car, causing her fatal injuries.

The victim has been identified as Cynthia Clay.

On Thursday night, a vigil was held for her near the crash, which happened on Nut Tree and Marshall.

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects.

Her husband of 25 years says that he hopes everyone takes something from this tragedy, so it does not happen to another family.

Astarita was originally charged with vehicular manslaughter.

He is being held in the Solano County Jail without bail.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES