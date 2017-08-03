Man robbed at gunpoint near UC Berkeley

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed another man at gunpoint Tuesday night near the UC Berkeley campus.

Authorities say it happened at around 10 p.m.

The victim was sitting at a bus stop on Dana Street and Durant Avenue when he was approached by the suspect.

Police say the suspect, who was armed with a gun, took the man’s cellphone and ran to a car waiting nearby.

That car was last seen driving south on Dana Street.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, please contact Berkeley police.

