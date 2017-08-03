Man robbed at gunpoint near UC Berkeley

By and Published:

BERKELEY (KRON) — Police are on the hunt for a man they say robbed another man at gunpoint Tuesday night near the UC Berkeley campus.

Authorities say it happened at around 10 p.m.

The victim was sitting at a bus stop on Dana Street and Durant Avenue when he was approached by the suspect.

Police say the suspect, who was armed with a gun, took the man’s cellphone and ran to a car waiting nearby.

That car was last seen driving south on Dana Street.

The victim was not hurt during the incident.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about this armed robbery, please contact Berkeley police.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s