SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was arrested Monday after a woman saw him texting about alleged child sex crimes on a flight headed to San Jose, according to police.

A woman on a Southwest Airlines flight saw a man, later identified as Michael Kellar, who was sitting in front of her texting with an enlarged font about sexually molesting young children, police said.

The woman alerted flight crew, who contacted a San Jose Police Officer when they landed at the San Jose International Airport.

Officers detained Kellar and detectives immediately responded to the scene along with the San Francisco Division of the FBI.

Follow-up investigation revealed a woman in Tacoma, Washington, engaged in inappropriate sexual texts with Kellar, police said.

Additionally, two children, ages 5 and 7, have been identified as victims.

Gail Burnworth was taken into custody at her Tacoma residence by police.

Kellar was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on two counts of felony attempted child molestation and two counts of felony solicitation of a sex crime.

Burnworth was booked into the Pierce County, Washington Jail for felony sexual exploitation of a minor, felony 1st-degree rape of a child, and felony dealing in depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Persons with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents are urged to contact Detective Nick Jourdenais and Detective Sergeant Brian Spears of the San Jose PD’s ICAC Unit at (408) 537-1397.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.

