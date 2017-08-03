Report: Sippy cups damage teeth

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON)– Dentists warned parents about of the severe damage sippy cups can cause.

The spouts can cause crooked teeth, enamel erosion, and speech disorders.

Prolonged sucking on the spouts prevents important facial muscles from developing properly and cause the jaw to grow incorrectly.

The same damage was found from kids sucking on baby food pouches.

Dentists recommend parents introduce their kids to a cup around six-months-old.

