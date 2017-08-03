SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco’s Anchor Steam Brewing Company has been sold to Japan-based Sapporo Holdings Limited on Thursday morning.

Sapporo plans to continue Anchor’s legacy in San Francisco while growing the brand around the world, according to a Sapporo press release.

“Sapporo shares our values and appreciates our unique, time-honored approach to brewing,” Anchor Brewing Co-Owner Keith Greggor said. “With both a long-term vision and the resources to realize it, Sapporo will keep brewing Anchor’s beers in San Francisco while expanding to new markets worldwide.”

Anchor Steam Beer has been brewed in San Francisco since 1896.

“Anchor Steam Beer is a San Francisco original, inspiring a new generation of brewers and beer lovers around the world,” Sapporo President and Representative Director Masaki Oga said. “Both companies share a brewing philosophy backed by long histories and this transaction enables both Sapporo Group’s US business and Anchor Brewing Company’s global business to make a further leap forward.”

Here is more from Sapporo:

Anchor’s experienced management team will continue to run the business but now benefit from superior financing and additional resources. Sapporo is committed to preserving and maintaining Anchor’s operations in San Francisco, including the historic Potrero Hill brewery. Sapporo will invest in the brewery to improve production efficiencies and will strengthen all aspects of management and production to ensure the highest quality of beer is consistently delivered. In addition, Sapporo is fully supportive of Anchor’s new public taproom concept that will be opening soon. Sapporo will also export Anchor to new international markets using its global distribution resources.

The deal is expected to close on Aug. 31.

To learn more about Sapporo Holdings, visit www.sapporoholdings.jp/english/.

For more information on Anchor Brewing Company, visit www.AnchorBrewing.com or follow @anchorbrewing on social media.

