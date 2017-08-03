Sign along I-80 near Davis hacked to read “Trump Has Herpes”

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Some drivers most likely did a double-take Wednesday night when passing a sign on I-80 near Davis.
Someone apparently hacked an electronic roadside sign to read “TRUMP HAS HERPES”.
The sign could be seen while driving east on I-80 just before the UC Davis exit.
A Caltrans spokesperson says the sign was being used as part of a bridge project.
It is unclear how the hackers were able to take over the sign.
Caltrans is investigating how the sign was changed.
CNN Newsource contributed to this report
