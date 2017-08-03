Sign along I-80 near Davis hacked to read “Trump Has Herpes”

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Some drivers most likely did a double-take Wednesday night when passing a sign on I-80 near Davis.

Someone apparently hacked an electronic roadside sign to read “TRUMP HAS HERPES”.

The sign could be seen while driving east on I-80 just before the UC Davis exit.

A Caltrans spokesperson says the sign was being used as part of a bridge project.

It is unclear how the hackers were able to take over the sign.

Caltrans is investigating how the sign was changed.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES