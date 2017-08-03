Sign along I-80 near Davis hacked to read “Trump Has Herpes”

By Published:

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — Some drivers most likely did a double-take Wednesday night when passing a sign on I-80 near Davis.

Someone apparently hacked an electronic roadside sign to read “TRUMP HAS HERPES”.

The sign could be seen while driving east on I-80 just before the UC Davis exit.

A Caltrans spokesperson says the sign was being used as part of a bridge project.

It is unclear how the hackers were able to take over the sign.

Caltrans is investigating how the sign was changed.

CNN Newsource contributed to this report

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s