CONCORD (KRON) — Concord police are looking for a man who tried to kidnap a teen girl last month, police said.

The incident happened at around 2:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of Laguna Street near Ellis Street, police said. When officers arrived at the scene, they met with a 16-year-old girl who told them a Hispanic man, driving in a beige or gold four-door sedan, tried to pull her in the car as she walked on Laguna.

The girl told police she first saw the car near the intersection of Ellis and Laguna. The car made a U-turn on Ellis as the man watched her, the girl told police. He then parked along the curb on Laguna.

The man then got out of the car through the back door, approached the girl, and tried to talk with her, police said. Then, the man grabbed the girl by both arms and pulled her toward the open back door of his car.

The girl was able to escape after she kicked and punched the suspect.

The suspect sped away toward Detroit Avenue.

The girl immediately ran home and called 911, police said.

The suspect is described as being about 35 to 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 pounds, unshaven, wearing glasses, and wearing a blue hat with a button-up collared shirt.

The suspect car is an American-made sedan, similar to a 2000 Buck Lesabre.

There were no witnesses to the crime, police said.

No other victims have been identified.

