OAKLAND (KRON) — A suspect in a stolen BMW led police on an erratic chase from Pleasanton to Oakland Thursday afternoon, according to CHP Oakland.

At 1:36 p.m. Contra Costa CHP began to pursue a stolen BMW X5 SUV, CHP said.

A few minutes later, CHP stopped pursuing the BMW out of concern for public safety after the suspect began driving the wrong way on the freeway.

A CHP helicopter followed the BMW as it traveled from Pleasanton to Oakland on westbound Interstate 580.

The BMW exited the freeway and began driving the wrong way on several Oakland city streets, CHP said.

Oakland CHP began to pursue the BMW near the I-580 Harrison Street off-ramp.

CHP units performed a successful PIT maneuver and ended the pursuit, CHP said.

The driver, 30-year-old James Sims, of Antioch, was taken into custody without injury. Sims was booked into Santa Rita jail for felony evasion, driving the wrong way on the freeway, possession of stolen property, and driving with a suspended license.

