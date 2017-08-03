Suspect shot, killed by Vallejo police identified

VALLEJO (KRON) — The armed suspect who was shot and killed in Richmond by Vallejo police Wednesday night after a high-speed pursuit has been identified as 45-year-old Jeffery Barboa, of Benicia.

At 5:05 p.m. officers with the Vallejo Police Department tried to stop a vehicle wanted in connection with an armed robbery in El Cerrito that happened on July 26.

The person associated with the vehicle was reported to be armed and dangerous, police said.

The suspect driver did not stop and a high-speed chase began, according to police.

About 15 minutes later, the pursuit ended in Richmond.

The suspect, who was the only person in the vehicle, got out and advanced towards the officers with a machete raised overhead, police said.

Officers told the man multiple times to drop his weapon and he refused. Officers perceived the suspect as an immediate and deadly threat and fired their duty weapons in order to stop the suspect’s actions, police said.

A total of five officers discharged their weapons. The suspect was struck multiple times and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

The event is being investigated in cooperation with the Richmond Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office in accordance with the County Fatal Incident Protocol. Anyone who may have information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Vallejo Police Department.

