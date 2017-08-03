The World According to Gary: Steph Curry tees off

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya is joined by KRON4’s new sports reporter, Henry Wofford, They’re talking about Tom Brady’s big day, Kirk Cousin’s rapping skills and Steph Curry transitioning from hardwood floors to the golf course.

Tom Brady turned 40-years-old on Thursday and for the 18th time, he’s spending his birthday at the Patriots’ training camp.

Steph Curry made his professional golf debut. The two-time MVP and NBA Champion participated in the Ellie Mae Classic tournament and is confident that he’ll shine on the golf course.

Redskins quarterback, Kirk Cousins, gave rapping a shot during training camp on Wednesday. Cousins rapped a few lines from the Broadway musical, Hamilton.

