Top party colleges of ranked

FRAMINGHAM, Massachusetts (KRON) — The annual list is out from the Princeton Review when it comes to ranking colleges.

They cover everything from prestige to partying.

And this year, only one California school is on the list.

Tulane in New Orleans is the top party school.

West Virginia University is ranked second.

Bucknell, which is in Pennsylvania, is third on the list.

The University of California at Santa Barbara, which has built up quite the reputation through the years for students living it up, came in 12th.

