VIDEO: 4-year-old gets head stuck in massage chair

CHINA (KRON)— A four-year-old in China learned a tough lesson about imitating everything you see.

Firefighters had to rescue the young boy after he got his head stuck in a massage table.

According to CNN, the boy was imitating his mother’ massage when his head wound up stuck.

On the first attempt, crews tried to free the boy by cutting the table’s fabric.

Eventually, they had to cut through the table’s padding and finally, they were able to use a crowbar to pry him free.

Rescuers said the child raimed calm throughout the whole process.

He was not injured.

