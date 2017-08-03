VIDEO: Car plows through Castro Valley home

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A car plowed through a Castro Valley home on Thursday afternoon, Alameda County firefighters said on Twitter.

The car sheared a gas line on Redwood Road and Watson Street, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver got out of the car safely.

Three adults and one dog were displaced from a home.

#CastroValley Update: 1 Northbound lane will remain closed as PG&E crews remain on scene to finish gas line repairs @ Redwood Rd & Watson St pic.twitter.com/C9jufhN65X — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017

Redwood Rd Northbound lanes are reopening. pic.twitter.com/Eujlg4ZK2E — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017

#CastroValley: Southbound lanes of Redwood Rd are reopening. Northbound lanes will reopen when all equipment has been removed. pic.twitter.com/4Ob7JUaogf — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017

Castro Valley: @PGE4Me crews capped the sheared gas line at Redwood Rd & Watson St. A tow company is enroute to remove the car from the 🏠. pic.twitter.com/XTJZe1H7GL — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017

#CastroValley: Redwood Rd is closed both directions btwn Vegas Ave & Lessley Ave due to a car into a 🏠 & sheared gas line. PG&E is on scene. pic.twitter.com/XdE0DszMmU — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2017

Right Now: Vehicle into a house w/ a sheared gas line on Redwood Rd & Watson St in #CastroValley. No injuries. Occupant of 🏠 exited safely pic.twitter.com/u6dowjYQlP — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2017

