VIDEO: Car plows through Castro Valley home

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A car plowed through a Castro Valley home on Thursday afternoon, Alameda County firefighters said on Twitter.
The car sheared a gas line on Redwood Road and Watson Street, firefighters said.
No injuries were reported.
The driver got out of the car safely.
Three adults and one dog were displaced from a home.
#CastroValley Update: 1 Northbound lane will remain closed as PG&E crews remain on scene to finish gas line repairs @ Redwood Rd & Watson St pic.twitter.com/C9jufhN65X
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Redwood Rd Northbound lanes are reopening. pic.twitter.com/Eujlg4ZK2E
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#CastroValley: Southbound lanes of Redwood Rd are reopening. Northbound lanes will reopen when all equipment has been removed. pic.twitter.com/4Ob7JUaogf
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Castro Valley: @PGE4Me crews capped the sheared gas line at Redwood Rd & Watson St. A tow company is enroute to remove the car from the 🏠. pic.twitter.com/XTJZe1H7GL
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 4, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
#CastroValley: Redwood Rd is closed both directions btwn Vegas Ave & Lessley Ave due to a car into a 🏠 & sheared gas line. PG&E is on scene. pic.twitter.com/XdE0DszMmU
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Right Now: Vehicle into a house w/ a sheared gas line on Redwood Rd & Watson St in #CastroValley. No injuries. Occupant of 🏠 exited safely pic.twitter.com/u6dowjYQlP
— Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) August 3, 2017
//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: 3 SHOT AT SAN FRANCISCO’S DOLORES PARK
- MAN TEXTING ABOUT CHILD SEX ABUSE ON FLIGHT LEADS TO ARRESTS
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS IN JAIL IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE
- CHILD, 2, FOUND TIED TO TREE IN NORCAL ENCAMPMENT
- SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SACRAMENTO-AREA BACKYARD; 1 DEAD
- HILLS FIRE BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ARSON