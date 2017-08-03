VIDEO: Car plows through Castro Valley home

By Published:

 

CASTRO VALLEY (KRON) — A car plowed through a Castro Valley home on Thursday afternoon, Alameda County firefighters said on Twitter.

The car sheared a gas line on Redwood Road and Watson Street, firefighters said.

No injuries were reported.

The driver got out of the car safely.

Three adults and one dog were displaced from a home.

