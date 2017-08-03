MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — A Husky mix was left abandoned by two women and tied to a pole at the Marin Humane Society in the early morning hours.

It was all caught on surveillance video.

The dog freaked out, chewed off its leash, and took off. The humane society is right next to busy Highway 101.

And this is not the first time someone has abandoned a pet–and it did not end well in previous cases.

In surveillance video obtained by KRON4, you can see two women tightly tie up a Husky early Tuesday morning around 3 a.m. to a pole and then just walk away.

The dog seems to strain and try to follow the women, who don’t look back.

Human society spokeswoman Lisa Bloch says when the shelter opened Wednesday morning, they checked their surveillance video and discovered the women and the dog, but there wasn’t a dog outside tied up.

But there was this–the remains of a leash.

“This dog, a beautiful Husky…mix chewed right through the leash, and he got away, and he was running scared,” Bloch said.

Bloch says everyone at the human society worried, so they launched a search for the dog.

“Very close to 101, very close to a lot of major streets,” Bloch said. “The dog was probably far from home, scared. We were extremely worried. It was also really hot.”

For hours, no sign of the dog, until late Wednesday night when a humane society employee saw the dog loose.

“Staff members after she got off work, decided to go to the last place he was spotted, and she found him,” Bloch said. “She was able to coax him also using her dog, and then he was brought to the shelter.”

Bloch says he was very dehydrated, and hungry, but not injured.

He had some nicks on his back. She says they probably came from running through bushes.

The dog is a bit freaked out and under evaluation but overall seems OK.

“He drank a ton of water,” Bloch said.

Bloch says eventually, they want to put the dog up for adoption.

Recently, shelters have seen a large uptick in abandoned Huskies.

Their popularity has grown especially with the rise of the television show “Game of Thrones” which features a mythical Husky type dog.

“A lot of people are drawn to Huskies. They’re beautiful dogs, and they’re in a lot of folklore. You think of the dog sledding and everything,” Bloch said. “But they are not for everyone. They’re famous for being escape artists.”

Bloch says the shelter does an after-hours area where people can safely surrender animals.

She says there is no judgment.

They just want the best for the pet and the public.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES