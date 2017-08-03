HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (KRON) — Four piano playing churchgoers from North Carolina are still in shock after a video of them playing the piano has gone viral.
The video was posted on Facebook.
Natalie Raynes and her father, Pastor Doug Raynes, along with two friends, were recorded playing and rotating without stopping.
The video has now been viewed more than 10 million times and shared more than 200,000 times.
They say they’re happy to be spreading the gospel with others.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- VIDEO: 3 SHOT AT SAN FRANCISCO’S DOLORES PARK
- MAN TEXTING ABOUT CHILD SEX ABUSE ON FLIGHT LEADS TO ARRESTS
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 15 MONTHS IN JAIL IN TEXTING SUICIDE CASE
- CHILD, 2, FOUND TIED TO TREE IN NORCAL ENCAMPMENT
- SMALL PLANE CRASHES IN SACRAMENTO-AREA BACKYARD; 1 DEAD
- HILLS FIRE BEING INVESTIGATED AS POSSIBLE ARSON