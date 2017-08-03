HENDERSONVILLE, North Carolina (KRON) — Four piano playing churchgoers from North Carolina are still in shock after a video of them playing the piano has gone viral.

The video was posted on Facebook.

Natalie Raynes and her father, Pastor Doug Raynes, along with two friends, were recorded playing and rotating without stopping.

The video has now been viewed more than 10 million times and shared more than 200,000 times.

They say they’re happy to be spreading the gospel with others.

