WATCH: Small plane crash in Texas captured on dashcam video

Texas (KRON) — Dash-cam video shows the moment a single-engine plane crashed down on highway 69 in Tyler, Texas.

Angelina County Constable Ray Anthony was driving down Highway 69 the moment the plane struck the ground, a few yards away from his vehicle.

36-year old Joshua Daniel and 33-year old Jamie Jackson were in the plane.

Daniel has injuries to his head and left arm and remains in ICU.

Jackson has been released from the hospital.

No word on what caused the crash.

The FAA says there is substantial damage to the plane.

