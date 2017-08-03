Wildfire in Oakland, Berkeley hills being investigated as possible arson

BERKELEY (KRON) — The wildfire that burned along Grizzly Peak in the Oakland and Berkeley hills Wednesday is being investigated as possible arson, an official with UC Berkeley Police confirmed.
The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. in the area of Grizzly Peak Blvd near Sign Post 14, on university property, according to UC Berkeley police.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- GRASS FIRE BURNING ALONG GRIZZLY PEAK IN OAKLAND HILLS
- MUSEUM OF ICE CREAM IS COMING TO SAN FRANCISCO
- SJ MAN ACCUSED OF HIDING CAMERA IN BATHROOM TO MAKE CHILD PORN
- JURY: COUPLE WHO DEFAMED WEDDING PHOTOG MUST PAY $1M
- IPHONE CASES RECALLED AFTER REPORTS OF CHEMICAL BURNS
- TEEN OPENS EMERGENCY EXIT, JUMPS OUT OF PLANE AT SFO