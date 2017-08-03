Wildfire in Oakland, Berkeley hills being investigated as possible arson

BERKELEY (KRON) — The wildfire that burned along Grizzly Peak in the Oakland and Berkeley hills Wednesday is being investigated as possible arson, an official with UC Berkeley Police confirmed.

The fire was first reported around 1 p.m. in the area of Grizzly Peak Blvd near Sign Post 14, on university property, according to UC Berkeley police.

