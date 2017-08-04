1,000 dead animals found in Southern California warehouse

Published:

MONTCLAIR (KRON) — Authorities found more than 1,000 dead animals in an industrial complex in Montclair, California Friday morning.

Birds, fish and reptiles were among the dead animals.

According to the humane society, 2,000 live chickens, parakeets and dozens of fish were rescued from the warehouse.

Officials say the warehouse was covered in feces and filled with trash.

The owner of the birds was arrested on unrelated offenses earlier in the week, and now faces felony animal cruelty charges.

That person’s name has not been released.

