SAN LEANDRO (KRON) — A BART passenger was assaulted with a metal object at the Bay Fair Station in San Leandro on Thursday night, police said.

The man was sitting on the train at around 7:31 p.m. when a man hit him in the head with an unknown metal object.

The man also punched and kicked the passenger before running out of the train and station.

The attack was random, the victim and witnesses said.

The suspect is still on the loose.

The male victim suffered a laceration to his head and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a man in his late 30s, black, about 6 feet tall, muscular, wearing a gray shirt, tan shorts, and black shoes.

