Americans paid $15 billion in overdraft fees in 2016

(KRON/CNN) — Americans have racked up billions of dollars worth of overdraft charges.

In fact, consumers in the United States paid a total of $15 billion in fees for bouncing checks or overdrafting last year, according to CNN Money.

That’s according to new data released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The CFPB’s director said these fees are particularly troublesome for cash-strapped Americans.

