VIDEO: Deadly accident closes freeway ramp in Benicia

BENICIA (KRON) — A deadly car accident on Interstate 680 in Benicia has part of the freeway closed Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The northbound I-680 connector ramp to westbound 780 is closed with no estimation for reopening.

The multi-car crash involving a big-rig was first reported around 6:05 a.m.

There were no reports of fatalities at that time.

By 7:00 a.m. CHP reported that at least one person was killed in the accident.

It is unclear how many cars were involved and if there are other injuries at this time.

KRON4 Traffic Reporter Robin Winston recommends taking eastbound I-80 to the Carquinez Bridge to access I-780 into Benicia.

