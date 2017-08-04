VIDEO: Deadly accident closes freeway ramp in Benicia

BENICIA (KRON) — A deadly car accident on Interstate 680 in Benicia has part of the freeway closed Friday morning, according to California Highway Patrol.

The northbound I-680 connector ramp to westbound 780 is closed with no estimation for reopening.

The multi-car crash involving a big-rig was first reported around 6:05 a.m.

There were no reports of fatalities at that time.

By 7:00 a.m. CHP reported that at least one person was killed in the accident.

It is unclear how many cars were involved and if there are other injuries at this time.

KRON4 Traffic Reporter Robin Winston recommends taking eastbound I-80 to the Carquinez Bridge to access I-780 into Benicia.

Update: This is a **Fatal Accident** w/ no ETO take EB 80 to the #CarquienezBridge instead to access 780 to Benicia https://t.co/FlsPMGQM5t — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) August 4, 2017

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES