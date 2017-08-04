ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — An Alameda County Superior Court judge has lowered the bail for one of the two men charged in the deadly Oakland Ghost Ship warehouse fire.

The judge declined to release Derick Almena but reduced his bail from $1.08 million to $750,000.

Almena and 27-year-old Max Harris were each charged with 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter for the Dec. 2, 2016, fire. Almena rented the warehouse. Prosecutors say Harris helped him sublet living space in the building. Harris’ bail was previously reduced to $750,000.

Neither has yet to enter a plea. Almena’s plea hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13.

