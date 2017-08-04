Man arrested for biting girl at Green Day concert

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 34-year-old man is accused of biting a 14-year-old girl’s breast during a Green Day concert at the Moda Center on Wednesday night.

During one of the songs, prosecutors allege that Joel Brian Dauncey “leaned over and bit her on the right breast.”

According to court documents, the girl told police that she was at the concert with her mother. She was dancing to the music with her mother on her left side and the suspect on her right.

“[The child] said that she turned to her mother and said, ‘he bit me on my boob,’” according to court documents.

Police spoke with staff at the Moda Center who reported that they had been keeping watch on Dauncey after he had been cut off from purchasing alcohol because of his behavior. Staff reported witnessing Dauncey “lean and bite” the child in the breast, according to court documents.

Dauncey denied biting the girl. Records show that he lives in British Columbia and that he came to the United States for the concert.

He appeared in court on Thursday and was arraigned on allegations of third-degree sexual abuse and harassment. His bail is set at $5,000 and remains lodged in the Multnomah County Detention Center.

Dauncey has been ordered not to have any contact with the victim in the case. He is scheduled to be back in court later this month.

KRON4’s sister station KOIN 6 News has reached out to the Moda Center and Rose Quarter for comment but has not heard back.

