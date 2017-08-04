Massive Detwiler Fire near Yosemite caused by gunshots

Published:
Flames rise behind a vacant house as a firefighter works to halt the Detwiler wildfire near Mariposa, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. As wildfires rage throughout the western U.S., one California blaze in the rugged mountains outside of Yosemite National Park forced thousands of nearby residents to flee their homes. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

 

MARIPOSA COUNTY (KRON) — The massive Detwiler Fire near Yosemite that burned nearly 82,000 acres was caused by a gunshot, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started on Jul. 16 and destroyed 131 structures.

The blaze was caused by a “discharge of firearms” on public land.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible, officials said.

The specific circumstances remain under investigation, Cal Fire said.

