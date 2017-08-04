Massive Detwiler Fire near Yosemite caused by gunshots

MARIPOSA COUNTY (KRON) — The massive Detwiler Fire near Yosemite that burned nearly 82,000 acres was caused by a gunshot, according to Cal Fire.

The fire started on Jul. 16 and destroyed 131 structures.

The blaze was caused by a “discharge of firearms” on public land.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible, officials said.

The specific circumstances remain under investigation, Cal Fire said.

