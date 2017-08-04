Mom accused of shooting up drugs in alley as her son, 4, watches

CINCINNATI, OH (KRON) — A mother faces charges after Cincinnati police say she was caught on video shooting up heroin in an alley as her son looked on.

John Donaldson of ‘Grant Park Block Watch’ recorded the video on Wednesday afternoon.

Police saw his video and arrested 29-year old Lauren Story on Thursday.

Police say they found four syringes in her purse when they took her into custody.

She’s charged with child endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia and drug abuse instruments.

