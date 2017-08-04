Officials: Over a dozen cars destroyed in ‘suspicious’ fire at Campbell apartment complex

CAMPBELL (KRON) — Authorities are investigating after 22 cars were burned in the carport of a Campbell apartment complex early Friday morning, according to Santa Clara County Fire Department.

Around 2:58 a.m. firefighters responded to reports that a car was on fire at 475 Dover Way.

When firefighters arrived they found that several cars were on fire in an apartment complex carport.

Crews immediately called for a second alarm.

Fire officials say they were able to save six of the burning cars, but another 16 vehicles were destroyed.

The fire was under control by 3:30 a.m., officials said.

No one was injured.

No homes were damaged.

About half of the carport is damaged.

Drivers should be aware of road closures at Hamilton Ave. from April Way to Dover Way, according to fire officials.

Investigators are on scene and are calling the fire suspicious.

