People Behaving Badly: What’s with the odd road signs in Saratoga?

By and Published:

 

SARATOGA (KRON) — One of the main goals of police departments is to keep people safe on the roads and slowing down is certainly one of the ways to do that.

But one city in the South Bay has a rather different approach–an unusual eye-catching method of getting drivers to slow down.

KRON4 sent Stanley Roberts to take a closer look.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s