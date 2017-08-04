Police: High driver runs red light injuring self, 3 others in Pleasanton

PLEASANTON (KRON) — Four people were injured in a multi-car crash Thursday night in Pleasanton that police say was caused by a driver under the influence of marijuana.

Around 6:53 p.m. police responded to an accident involving three cars at the intersection of Foothill Rd. and Laurel Creek Dr.

“A blue Nissan Altima entered the intersection and collided with a grey Chevy Sonic, both of which sustained major damage,” police said. “A red Toyota Rav 4 was also involved in this collision, which had moderate damage.”

Police say it appears the Nissan was headed eastbound on Laurel Creek Dr. when it ran a light at Foothill Rd.

The driver of the Chevy was driving north on Foothill Rd., while the Toyota was traveling south. This is when the Nissan ran the red light, causing all three cars to collide, police said.

The driver of the Nissan has been identified as 18-year-old Elijah Henry.

Police believe Henry was high on weed when the accident happened.

He was arrested for “driving under the influence of drugs causing bodily injury to another,” and admitted to the hospital with serious injuries.

The passenger in Henry’s car is also suffering from serious injuries.

The driver of the Chevy is in critical condition.

All three of them are at Eden Medical Center.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to Valley Care Medical with minor injuries where he was treated and released, police said.

The Laurel Creek Drive and Foothill Road intersection was partially closed for a several hours as investigators from the Pleasanton and Livermore Police Department’s MAIT (Major Accident Investigation Team) investigated this collision.

Anyone with information that would assist with this investigation is encouraged to contact the Pleasanton Police Department at (925) 931-5100.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES