SANTA CLARA (KRON) — Police arrested a couple on child abuse and drug charges following a probation search at their Santa Clara home on Wednesday.

Detectives conducted the probation search on Joseph and Tamara Paigly’s home near Pomeroy and Benton Streets, according to the Santa Clara Police Department.

Joseph, Tamara, and two children were inside the house when authorities showed up.

Detectives found multiple bottles of prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, personal identifying information for someone other than the residents, and $4,185 in cash, police said.

Joseph was arrested for possession of prescription pills with the intent to sell and child endangerment. Tamara was arrested for child abuse and child endangerment.

Joseph and Tamara were arrested and transported to the Santa Clara County Jail.

Police did not provide any further details on the arrest.

