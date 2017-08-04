Caltrain strikes car in Burlingame

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Caltrain officials said that one of their trains has struck a car Friday morning.

Caltrain reported the incident at Broadway Ave. on Twitter around 8:57 a.m.

Train #329 struck a vehicle at the Broadway grade crossing in Burlingame, according to Caltrain.

There were 900 passengers on the train.

Emergency personnel are on scene.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Trains will be single-tracking at restricted speeds between the Broadway and San Mateo Caltrain Stations.

Train delays are as follows:

  • 330 -12  mins. late
  • 227 -19 mins. late
  • 232 -15 mins. late
  • 231 -18 mins. late
  • 329 passengers experiencing  40 min. delay

BART is honoring Caltrain tickets at the Millbrae station.

For up-to-date delay information, follow @caltrain onTwitter.

