Starbucks wants you to treat a pal to a BOGO Macchiato for ‘Friendship Day’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Grab a friend, Starbucks wants to help you celebrate “Friendship Day” with a freebie.
“Friendship Day” is officially on Sunday, August 6, but Starbucks has a cool BOGO deal that will let you celebrate with friends all weekend long.
“Buy any Macchiato and get one to share. So grab your bestie and swing by for a cool drink—and enjoy one on us,” the company said on its website.
The deal is from 2 to 5 p.m. from Thursday, August 3 through Monday, August 7.
A Macchiato is cold milk with layers of espresso. Starbucks offers Iced Coconut Mocha Macchiatos, Iced Caramel Macchiatos and Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato’s.
Yay for more coffee dates! 🤗 Buy one macchiato, get one free. 8/3-8/7, 2-5 PM. U.S. only. #MeetForMacchiatos pic.twitter.com/l7sgG5e1F7
— Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) August 3, 2017
