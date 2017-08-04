Study: Dietary supplements behind rise in poison control calls

(KRON/CNN) — Researchers say vitamins, herbs, and dietary supplements are behind a huge spike in calls to poison control centers nationwide.

KRON4 is talking about bodybuilding supplements and regular multivitamins, even big brands from pharmacies.

Researchers examined data from the National Poison Data System. It records distress calls to poison control.

Between 2005 to 2012, there were around 275,000 dietary supplement exposure calls to poison control centers across the United States.

That’s a 50 percent increase since 2000.

Only a small percentage of exposures, 4.5 percent, resulted in serious medical outcomes.

Researchers said the study underscores a need for better regulation.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES