VIDEO: Summer storms stun Bay Area residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — People across the Bay Area are waking up to strange summer weather Friday morning.

StormTracker4 shows rain and lightning and humid, damp conditions are widespread.

The change seems abrupt after several weeks of hot, dry days that reached into triple digits in many Bay Area cities.

KRON4’s Will Tran caught some rain in San Francisco’s Dolores Park.

East Bay residents may want to refrain from taking out the boats and jet skis today.

The video at the top of this page shows lightning striking in Discovery Bay.

