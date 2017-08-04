SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Henry Wofford talk about a potential job opening for Colin Kaepernick, Steph Curry on the green, and Sonny Gray’s New York debut.

Henry, AKA “Woof Dog,” is headed to 49ers training camp this morning.

Look out for his updates on Twitter throughout the morning @HWoffordKRON4.

Miami Dolphins starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, is out with a non-contact knee injury.

With the uncertain timeline for Tannehill’s return, Kaep fans are already clamoring for him to join the squad.

But how would Dolphins fans feel about the acquisition after Kaepernick has openly showed support for Fidel Castro?

Darya and Henry talk it out.

Meanwhile, Steph Curry continues to have fun on the golf course.

Sonny Gray takes the mound as a Yankee for the first time since the A’s traded him for three young prospects.

Last up for debate, what are your thoughts on the split A’s/Giants hats? Okay, or not okay? Henry stands his ground on this one in today’s Gary’s World.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES