VIDEO: Bikers escort bullied boy to first day of school

INDIANA (KRON) — A bullied boy braves his first day of school with the help of dozens of big, bad bikers.

The Indiana 6th grader embarked on his first day of school with a band of bikers backing him up.

Phil Mick’s mom says he contemplated suicide after being bullied at another school.

That’s when local mechanic Brent Warfield invited some fellow bikers to put any prospective bullies on notice.

More than 50 bikers escorted Phil on his first day at Dekalb Middle School.

Warfield says the school supported the show of strength.

He also said Phil is excited to have a fresh start.

