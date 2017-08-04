VIDEO: Caterpillars invading Arizona pools

TUCSON, Arizona (KRON/CNN) — Thousands of caterpillars are invading a neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona.
Many of them are ending up in swimming pools.
Experts say the white lined sphinx caterpillars are not dangerous.
They are just coming out a little sooner than usual.
The caterpillars are looking for food, and eventually, a place to dig a hole.
But they keep winding up in swimming pools.
That’s not ideal for kids on summer vacation.
The ones that do survive will turn into moths.
