VIDEO: Caterpillars invading Arizona pools

TUCSON, Arizona (KRON/CNN) — Thousands of caterpillars are invading a neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona.

Many of them are ending up in swimming pools.

Experts say the white lined sphinx caterpillars are not dangerous.

They are just coming out a little sooner than usual.

The caterpillars are looking for food, and eventually, a place to dig a hole.

But they keep winding up in swimming pools.

That’s not ideal for kids on summer vacation.

The ones that do survive will turn into moths.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES