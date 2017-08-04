OAKLAND (KRON) — Fire crews are back out Friday night monitoring the grass fire that burned in the East Bay hills earlier this week.

They’re making sure hot spots do not flare up and start another large fire.

KRON4’s Dan Kerman has the latest on containment efforts and the possible arson investigation.

Watch the above video to see Dan’s full report.

The fire is 70 percent contained Friday, and crews hope to reach 90 percent containment by 8 p.m.

Crews are looking out for potential lightning strikes in the area that could spark another fire.

The road closures on Grizzly Peak Blvd between South Park Drive and Centennial Road will remain in effect until 8 p.m. Friday.

