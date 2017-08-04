VIDEO: Hotel cancels reservation for San Diego family who made it a year ago to see solar eclipse

By , and Published:

 

SAN DIEGO (KRON/CNN) — A San Diego family is changing their plans to see a solar eclipse after a North Carolina hotel canceled their reservation made over a year ago.

Rick Wilkinson says he booked multiple hotel rooms at Wyndham’s Microtel Inn and Suites for his nine family members.

It was all for a glimpse of this month’s solar eclipse. 

Wilkinson was so excited about the eclipse that he made a hotel reservation more than a year ago just to find out a few weeks prior to his trip that his reservation was canceled.

The hotel says Wilkinson requested the cancellation but he claims that is a cover up.

Wilkinson says because of price gouging he lost his rooms.

He now plans to follow up with the hotel once he arrives in North Carolina later this month.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s