VENTURA (KRON) — A bungee jumping ride in a traveling carnival malfunctioned at the Ventura County Fair on Wednesday night.

This time, a teenager was left hanging upside down.

“I said a prayer,” stuck rider Roger Rodriguez said. “I told God I’m not going to die here.”

Rodriguez’s prayers were answered, but there were some tense moments as he hung upside down on the bungee jump ride at the Ventura County Fair.

“Hold myself up, take a break, hold myself up, take a break and just try to keep my head up,” Rodriguez said.

That is how the 19-year-old college student and cheerleader kept calm during the ordeal Thursday evening, as he tackled his fourth bungee jump in two years.

“I took the fall,” Rodriguez said. “The fall was great. Everything went smooth.”

But within seconds, he knew something went wrong and cameras were recording it all.

“So, I’m connected to a cage,” Rodriguez said. Cage is connected to (a) cable that’s attached to the ground, and it reels it in, and brings it up and down. I guess that broke and it didn’t work, so they weren’t able to bring the cage down and that means they couldn’t bring me down.”

While he hung upside down, he wasn’t alone.

“I was just hoping the cage wouldn’t fall,” friend Eddie Rodriguez said.

Eddie was also stuck inside the cage.

“I tried not to freak out, but then, I would look down at Roger, and he was completely like flipping out,” Eddie said. “You know cause he was like upside down. And I was just trying to keep him calm.”

But Roger was starting to feel the pain and panic.

“When you’re above midair not knowing if the cables going to snap, not knowing if you’re going to make it out on time before you pass out, before blood starts coming out of your holes, your knows your ears,” Roger said. “That’s how I felt.”

The fire department got to him with a ladder and brought him safely down to the ground.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES